Mumbai: Retired cop booked for misappropriating Rs 21.6 lakh

A RETIRED assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Nirmal Nagar police station in Khar (east), who was entrusted with the safekeeping of valuables recovered in crime cases, has been booked for alleged misappropriation of funds while in service.

The accused is said to have misappropriated Rs 21.6 lakh over the past five years. According to the Nirmal Nagar police, Nandkumar Kharat (58) was supposed to safely store the recovered valuables and maintain its record in a book.

“He was in charge of being custodian for the valuables since 2015. He retired in 2020. The officer, who replaced Kharat following his retirement, checked the record book, and thus the misappropriation of funds recovered in over 100 cases came to light. The matter was reported to the seniors and an inquiry initiated. The probe concluded that Kharat had committed the crime,” said a police official.

Kharat, a resident of Kalyan, was asked to be present before the police station for questioning. A senior police official said, “We will arrest him if he fails to produce himself before the police station.”

When asked if the former ASI had any financial or health issues, an official said, “He was alcoholic. The habit may have resulted in other issues.”

An FIR has been registered under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the IPC against Kharat.

In a similar case on Saturday, another policeman from Ghatkopar police was reported to have misappropriated Rs 21.35 lakh.