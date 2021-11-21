Mumbai: Retired college principal threatened by woman with WhatsApp video

A 77-year-old retired college principal has lodged an FIR alleging that a woman he met on social media made multiple video calls to him, did obscene acts and later claimed that she had recorded him watching her and threatened to circulate the video on social media and among his family and friends.

The complainant lodged the FIR on Saturday with Khar police station. He told the police that he is active on Facebook, where he writes a blog.

Earlier this month the complainant had gone for a vacation with his family. Around this time, he received a Facebook friend request from a woman who as per her profile ran a beauty parlour. The woman asked for his phone number but he denied. The woman then sent her number and again requested his number.

The complainant then shared his mobile number and within five minutes received a WhatsApp message asking him if she could make a video call to him.

After returning home, he received a video call on WhatsApp from her at night. The woman was partially nude, and seeing this the complainant cut the call.

The woman then asked him to send Rs 249 for her mobile’s pre-paid bill. He sent the money. A few days later she again made a video call where she was partially nude. The complainant cut the call but she kept making the video calls.

The next day he received a WhatsApp message from her saying she had made a video of him during their video call and she would send the video to his wife, children and everyone on Facebook and defame him. The complainant then approached the police.

An FIR has been registered under section 420 (cheating), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the IPC and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.