Mumbai: Retired bank manager falls to online KYC fraud, loses Rs 3 lakh

A retired bank manager was duped of Rs 3 lakh by a cyber fraudster who impersonated a mobile network service company’s executive on phone and tricked him into revealing his bank details.

The 64-year-old lodged an FIR with the Dombivali police on October 24. The incident took place on the same day in the afternoon.

The man had received an SMS purported to be sent by his mobile network service company. The message said that his SIM was being blocked as he had not updated the Know Your Customer (KYC) details.

After receiving the message, the complainant called on the given number. The fraudster made the complainant remove his SIM card from his I phone and asked him to insert it into an android phone. He was then asked to download a quick support app that enables third-party remote access to view the mobile screen activities.

After getting the application installed, the fraudster asked him to enter his bank details and pay Rs 10 as processing fees through net banking. The complainant followed the instructions and made the payment through net banking but was not aware that the fraudster viewed his bank details and used them to generate OTPs. The fraudsters also used a screen recording device on their phone to capture the banking details.

As the fraudster was able to view the OTP received by SMS, he used it to transfer a total of Rs 3 lakh in multiple transactions. On receiving SMS alerts from the bank about the money being withdrawn, the complainant called his bank’s customer care number and blocked his account.