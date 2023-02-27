Mumbai: Retired bank employee loses Rs 1.80 lakh to cyber fraudsters

A retired bank employee in Mumbai recently lost Rs 1.80 lakh to cyber fraudsters after revealing crucial bank details.

A 62-year-old bank employee received a message on February 26 ‘alerting’ him that his HDFC bank account will be closed since his KYC verification was incomplete. The retiree, Pramod Chalkar, a resident of Dadar, clicked on the link provided with the message which took him to a portal where he ‘updated his KYC.’ Almost immediately, two fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 99,990 and Rs 80,000 were carried out through his account, the police said.

Chalkar filed a complaint with the Dadar police station, based on which the police registered an offence under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information and Technology Act. The officer-in-charge of the Dadar police station, Mahesh Mugutrao, has taken up the investigation of this case.