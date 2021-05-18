Mumbai resumes Covid-19 vaccination amid vaccine shortage, power cut

A day after Cyclone Tauktae brushed past Mumbai, leading to heavy rains and strong winds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) resumed Covid-19 vaccination at its 150 centres on Tuesday. The drive was, however, chaotic at a few centres due to shortage of vaccine and power cut.

Earlier, the vaccination drive was suspended for three days on account of the cyclone warning.

According to the BMC officials, sessions are being conducted between 10am and 3pm for the first dose of Covishield for people above 60 years and physically challenged and second dose of Covaxin for people above 45 years. They can walk in and do spot registration, officials said.

No health and frontline workers are allowed to take the jab on Tuesday.

At Shirordkar Maternity Home, Vile Parle East, the vaccination drive is being suspended after power cut and no internet.

Citizens visiting Seven Hill hospital, Andheri east for Covaxin second dose complained that they were turned back since there was no stock. The BMC twitter handle has published the name of Seven Hill hospital for the second dose of Covaxin.

Dean of Seven Hills Hospital, Dr Balkrishna Adsul said that many people had walked in for the second dose of Covishield which led to confusion. When asked about citizens complaining about no stock of second dose Covaxin, he said, “We don’t have stock for Covaxin and we are giving jab only to first dose of covishield, ” said Adsul.

After heavy rains in Mumbai on Monday, which caused water logging in some parts of the city, there were concerns about the condition of vaccination centres in those areas.

On Tuesday night, around 2 am, the BMC published a list of over 150 immunization centres across the city through its Twitter handle. Of these, 13 will administer the second dose of Covaxin. “Each centre has been given 100 doses to administer. Other centres will be opened after assessment of damage due to cyclone impact. So far no problem has been reported at these centres, “said an official from the health department.

On Monday, the BMC announced that for the next two days (May 18 and May 19), only people above 60 years will be allowed to walk in at the vaccination centres.