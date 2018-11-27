Mumbai: Restaurant owners move HC against ban on hookah bars

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government on a petition filed by various restaurants challenging the blanket ban on running hookah parlours across Maharashtra.

Advertising

Chief Justice Naresh H Patil and Justice M S Karnik directed the government to file its reply to the petitions by December 17. The petitions, filed by Carnival Restaurant and others, seek quashing and setting aside of the ban.

The pleas state that the petitioners are aggrieved by the “high-handed action” of the state government, putting a complete ban on the business of hookah parlours across the state.

On October 4, the government had brought into effect a statutory amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) Act (COTPA) of 2003 to ban hookah parlours. The amendment prohibits any person from owning or opening and running on behalf of someone else, a hookah parlour at any place in the state, including at eating houses.

Advertising

Senior counsel Anil Anturkar, arguing for the petitioners, told the court that the government has not banned tobacco but its consumption through hookah. Anturkar submitted that the reason for the ban is the “Kamla Mills incident” (14 people had lost their lives in December 2017 after two restaurants were gutted in a blaze in Mumbai) and many college students going to hookah parlours.

Anturkar added that many accidents occur in the city, that does not mean that the production of cars is stopped. The petition stated that the “entire business cannot be stopped and that will be disproportionate to the need for the purpose of imposing the restriction”. It added that the ban would result in a large number people losing their livelihood.