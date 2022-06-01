Mumbai: Restaurant manager ‘mowed down’ by colleague

scorecardresearch
By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 1, 2022 4:34:44 pm
The incident took place at around 8.40am Monday, the police said.

A 62-year-old manager of a restaurant in Girgaon Chowpatty died after allegedly being hit by a car driven by another employee of the same eating joint. The incident took place at around 8.40am Monday, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Kewat. Notably, Kewat was reportedly assigned some task for which he needed to take out the restaurant’s Maruti Eco vehicle.

“The vehicle was parked right outside the restaurant’s premises and as soon as he started the van, he lost control over it and rammed into the restaurant, mowing down the manager working there,” said an officer at Gamdevi police station.

The manager, identified as Shridhar Poojari, was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment. The police subsequently arrested Kewat under relevant sections of rash and negligent driving.

