Mumbai: Respite from heat as mercury drops, trend to continue, says IMD

Sunday’s minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 17.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.(File) Sunday’s minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 17.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.(File)

THE CITY and its suburbs got some respite from the heat on Sunday as the minimum temperature dropped to 17.6 degrees Celsius. Sunday’s minimum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 17.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

After the maximum temperature rose to 38.4 degrees Celsius last month, the city has witnessed pleasant weather since the beginning of March.

The Colaba observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is representative of the island city, recorded a minimum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal.

According to the 48-hour forecast by IMD Mumbai, the minimum temperature will be around 19 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature will also be below normal and hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

“Mumbai experienced winter in March too. The city woke up to a cool and pleasant morning. The drop-in minimum temperature was also recorded in North Konkan, North Madhya Maharashtra and interior parts of the state. The trend in Mumbai is likely to continue with a gradual rise,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD.

The maximum temperature was also recorded below normal departure. The Santacruz observatory on Sunday recorded day temperature at 29 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius.

