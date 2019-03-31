Mumbai: Residents submit green manifesto to parties

Demanding that environmental issues must find a place in the election manifesto of political parties, around 40 green activists and residents formed a human chain at Nariman Point on Saturday evening, while chanting ‘Save Us’.

The human chain was organised by the collective ‘United for Change’, which includes various city-based environment groups and NGOs.

It submitted a citizens’ manifesto to four parties — BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP — and all the six sitting MPs. The manifesto highlighted demands for wildlife protection as well as tribal and forest rights, opposition to Metro 4 that has displaced 3,000 trees, untreated sewage water in Thane creek, opposition to the coastal road project, rights of fishermen, destruction of wetlands and usage of plastic among others.

Savio Silveira, a member from Green Line, a city-based organisation, said: “We want all the candidates and parties to work to solve issues ranging from water contamination to depletion of open spaces. A financial city like Mumbai cannot keep ignoring environmental issues.”

Children living in the slum areas of Cuffe Parade, Colaba and Navy Naga also participated in the human chain, demanding open spaces for playing. Tasneem Shaikh, from Aarey Conservation Group, said: “Through this human chain, we are asking the Shiv Sena and its leader Uddhav Thackeray, who calls himself a wildlife photographer, what is he doing for the environment? We see the love for environment and crusade against plastic ban only on Twitter but nothing has been done until now.”