Mumbai: Residents protest razing of buildings by KDMC

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Wednesday partially demolished three buildings it claimed were illegal. After residents protested, KDMC officials left but said the demolition will resume soon. “The buildings are illegal. So, we can’t do much here. The buildings will be demolished. The area is meant for roads,” a senior civic official said.

Three buildings in Balaji Complex in Nandivali village were partially razed by civic officials before over a 100 families came out in protest. “They damaged the ground-floor shops and the structure is now unstable… We had been served only one notice… The high-handed attitude of KDMC officials is disturbing,” a resident said.

According to KDMC officials, the complex is illegal as it sits on land reserved for a road.

“The builder was booked three months ago and is absconding. We have served enough notices to the residents, who will have to look for alternative accommodation,” an official said.

The residents, most of whom have put their life savings to buy the houses, claimed they had been duped by the builder and were now having to bear the brunt of the KDMC.

“The fact that they (authorities) realised the building was illegal only after almost 70 per cent of it was occupied shows their lackadaisical approach. We are exploring all options available to us,” a resident said.

According to the residents, they had received subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana while obtaining home loans to buy the houses.