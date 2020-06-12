Mumbai: Residents, corporators complain about delay in garbage collection

Officials from the BMC said the problem has come up because of the realignment of garbage collection van services across the city. (File) Officials from the BMC said the problem has come up because of the realignment of garbage collection van services across the city. (File)

Corporators and residents in many parts of the city have complaint that garbage collection was getting delayed, resulting in piling up of garbage on streets.

Residents from Andheri, Malad, Kurla and Dadar have claimed that garbage on streets were lying unattended for days.

BJP corporator from K-east (Andheri east) Abhijeet Samant has alleged that many garbage van drivers have been deputed to drive ambulance.

“In my ward, drivers from solid waste management department have been moved to drive ambulance, which has resulted in heaps of garbage remaining unattended on many streets. If this problem is not solved, then it could lead to spread of other seasonal diseases. The BMC should hire more drivers,” said Samant.

He said the problem has been going on for the last 10- 12 days. Similar problem has been reported in F-south (Parel, Sewri) ward. Nitesh Kadam, a resident of Kohinoor Mill Compound area, said the garbage collection was getting delayed as van is coming in the area after a gap of three to four days. “Since last 10 days, the 120-litre garbage bins kept outside our building have not been emptied as the garbage van is not coming regularly,” said Kadam. Complaints from parts of Kurla, Chembur, Malvani have also come up about unattended garbage.

Officials from the BMC said the problem has come up because of the realignment of garbage collection van services across the city. During the nationwide lockdown, especially from March to May, the daily garbage generation had reduced from 6,300 metric tonnes to 4,300 metric tonnes in the city. In the last 10 days, garbage generation has started increasing following the relaxation in lockdown. “City’s garbage generation has increased from 4,300 metric tonnes to 5,200 metric tonnes as activities have been allowed by the government. The civic body had also reduced the conservancy staff deployment from about 29,000 to about 17,000,” said an official from the solidwaste management department.

