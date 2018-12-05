Mumbai: Residents complain about delay in getting birth, death certificates

Toggle Menu
Inquiry against the medical officer of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation after several complaints related to birth and death certificates. (Representational)

The Bhiwandi municipal commissioner has instituted an inquiry against the medical officer of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation after several complaints related to birth and death certificates.

According to Bhiwandi residents, obtaining a birth or death certificate has become increasingly difficult in recent months. “People have been waiting for four months to get death certificates. There have been cases in which wrong birth certificates were issued,” said Ramesh Bhiyani, a local resident.

Such complaints also reached municipal commissioner Manohar Hire, who on Monday visited the department that handles birth and death certificates. “We found pendency upwards of 450 certificates. We also found irregularities and discrepancies… So, we served a showcause notice to the medical officer,” he said.

“We have divided the task of issuing birth and death certificates ward-wise and five additional medical officers have been roped in,” Hire added.

