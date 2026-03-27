Mumbai residents can gain access to free genetic risk screening and counselling at Cama Hospital from April 1

Department to guide families on inherited disorders, risk assessment and preventive care

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiMar 27, 2026 01:15 PM IST
Hospital authorities said the new unit will bridge a crucial gap in public healthcare. (File Photo)Hospital authorities said the new unit will bridge a crucial gap in public healthcare. (File Photo)
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Cama and Albless Hospital will launch a dedicated genetic counselling department from April 1, a move expected to significantly improve early diagnosis, treatment planning and long-term outcomes for patients with inherited disorders.

Hospital authorities said the new unit will bridge a crucial gap in public healthcare by offering specialised services such as genetic testing, risk assessment, counselling and personalised treatment strategies. Medical Superintendent Dr Tushar Palve said the department will help patients and families better understand hereditary conditions and make informed medical decisions.

The unit will be led by Dr Shabana Borate and Dr Kshamata Kindre, who will oversee clinical services supported by diagnostic facilities and evidence-based protocols. Genetic counselling, a key component, will involve assessing the likelihood of disease transmission, advising on reproductive choices and providing psychological support to affected families.

The department will cater to conditions such as Down syndrome, Thalassemia, Sickle cell anemia and Turner syndrome, along with other chromosomal and inherited disorders. It will also focus on early detection of abnormalities during pregnancy and identifying genetic conditions in newborns, enabling timely intervention.

Doctors said the initiative will reduce delays in diagnosis, improve disease management and help prevent complications through early intervention. By expanding access to specialised genetic services within the public system, the hospital aims to ease the burden on patients who otherwise rely on costly private care

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