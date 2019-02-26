Mumbai residents allege inaction by civic body in flood-prone area, HC to hear plea

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday will hear a petition filed by residents of two housing societies in flooding-prone Kalina in Mumbai alleging inaction on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) part and its alleged failure to comply with a 2017 High Court order.

Alka Sasane, assistant municipal commissioner, H/east ward, who was mentioned in the contempt petition, was unavailable for comment.

Sasane had earlier said that the stormwater drainage is maintained properly, and there are problems regarding road maintenance, which have to be resolved.

Residents of Kalina have filed a contempt petition after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation allegedly failed to comply with the 2017 Bombay High Court order to widen the Manipada Road and clean the adjoining stormwater drain in Kalina.

The residents of the Mini Rose and Red Rose Cooperative housing societies had moved the High Court again in June 2018.

In its August 2017 order, the High Court had rapped the BMC and observed that it was unable to comprehend the “helplessness” displayed by the civic body in solving the flooding woes of the locality.

In the order, the High Court had asked the BMC to take immediate steps for providing drainage and sewerage facilities and develop the road.

The court added that the BMC is entitled to seek protection from police authorities in case of any obstruction.

The main grievance of the residents is flooding of the ground floor structures every monsoon.

Residents are also opposed to a laundryman, who they have alleged had encroached upon a stormwater drain and filled it with debris, which blocks the drain during monsoon.

Abraham Mathai, one of the residents, said, “The laundryman has now added boulevards opposite his shop that has reduced the width of the road to six feet.”