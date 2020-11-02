Mumbai: Residential complexes in northern suburbs remain a challenge in Covid fight

The northern suburbs have been registering an increase in the number of coronavirus cases since June 2, when the lockdown restrictions started to be relaxed in the city. (Representational)

High rises and residential complexes in Mumbai’s northern suburbs — Borivli, Kandivali and Malad — continue to pose a challenge to the civic body in managing Covid-19 situation. According to the BMC data, the highest number of sealed buildings are located in R Central ward, which covers Borivli and Gorai areas, which have recorded the highest active Covid-19 cases.

The northern suburbs have been registering an increase in the number of coronavirus cases since June 2, when the lockdown restrictions started to be relaxed in the city. Ward officials said that local residents have been violating the social distancing and mandatory use of mask norms, which led to the spike. Borivli is among the top three areas in the city that has recorded high face masks violations.

As of October 31, the number of sealed buildings in R Central ward stood at 1,061, followed by P-North ward that covers Malad west at 673 and R South ward that covers Kandivali with 617 buildings sealed. Ward C in the island city, which covers Kalbadevi and Marine Lines area have the least number of sealed buildings at 45.

As of October 31, the total number of sealed buildings/floors in the city is 7,265 that have reported 45,638 cases. Currently, the BMC seals a building that has 10 or more Covid-19 cases, or cases on two floors or more. In other cases, a single floor or a flat is sealed. As per the new directions, issued by the civic body, if a building is sealed, no one will be allowed to enter the premises. “No domestic help, vendors or service providers will be allowed entry and societies are advised to tie up with local vendors, medical stores and online merchants to deliver supplies at society boundary. The society chairperson will have to ensure the delivery of essential supplies to home quarantined asymptomatic patients, if any,” the directions stated.

n Free Covid testing at 244 walk-in locations

In an attempt to scale up its Covid-19 testing capacity, the BMC will provide for testing at 244 locations across the city from Monday.

Residents can call up the local ward war room or 1916 or check online to locate the nearest testing centre. As many as 54 private laboratories will provide these tests, including home service. Initially, the facility will be available on a walk-in basis from 10 am to 12 noon in various civic dispensaries and hospitals in all 24 wards. The BMC said at some places RT-PCR tests will be conducted while antigen tests at other locations . “The increased testing will ensure timely detection and treatment. As a result, it will be possible to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection more effectively,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.