Mumbai resident loses Rs 24k after ‘bank employee’ helps him to cancel credit card

A man from Mumbai’s Matunga was duped of Rs 24,000 by a person who claimed to be an SBI employee, police said.

Officers said the complainant Sharadchandra Worlikar, 54, worked as a helper at the Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology in Matunga (East). On December 13, after visiting an SBI bank branch in Dadar (East) to close his credit card, Worlikar received a call from a man who claimed to be an SBI bank employee.

The person, aware of Worlikar’s request to close his credit card, informed him that he did not have to pay the pending bill on the card. The fraudster then informed the victim that he will be provided with a new credit card through the bank. For this, he said, Worlikar would have to share an OTP he received. Once Worlikar shared the OTP, the person on the other end informed him that the new credit card will be issued soon.

Soon after, Worlikar received a message that Rs 24,818 was withdrawn from his bank account. On January 8, the Matunga police station registered a case under IPC section 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act.