Mumbai: Resident doctors to withdraw OPD services at three hospitals on Thursday

Three hospitals in Mumbai have declared that they would withdraw their OPD services starting Thursday to protest against the delay in NEET PG counselling and the alleged ill-treatment meted out by police to agitating doctors in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Resident doctors of KEM, Sion and JJ hospitals said they will withdraw from all non-emergency services, adding they would continue to serve in Covid-19 wards.

Resident doctors from different parts of the country were holding a protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling on Tuesday when they were detained by Delhi police. Though they were released after some time, the police action drew sharp criticism from the community.

Among those detained were Dr Pranav Jadhav, vice-president of Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), and Dr Pravin Dhage, who had gone to the national capital from Mumbai on Monday to participate in the nation-wide protest.

“We were peacefully protesting but then suddenly, the police started manhandling doctors. Many were injured during police brutality. In fact, female doctors were dragged by male cops. It was shameful,” said Dr Jadhav.

JJ MARD, in a letter, condemned the incident and demanded immediate suspension of the police personnel who gave the directives to detain the protesters. “The videos which have surfaced and the stories which have been shared are horrific and make us question whether we have gone back to the barbaric age or whether the administration feels like they can do whatever they want to suppress dissent,” read the letter.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that to ensure that the patients receive treatment, the hospitals will assign senior doctors and hospital faculty members to attend to them. “We will ensure that the patients get timely treatment,” he said.

While NEET-PG examination was conducted in September 2021, the counselling for admissions has not taken place yet. The delay is on account of a pending case with the Supreme Court over the Centre’s decision to provide 10% reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the all-India quota in admission in undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses. Presently, the hearing in the case has been postponed to January 6, 2022.

Doctors said the delay has put further burden on the skeleton staff at civic and government-run hospitals.

“We are working more than 24 hours in a shift. Due to the work pressure, we are overwhelmed. This is also hindering the treatment of the patients. Now, as Covid-19 cases are surging, the hospitals will struggle with manpower strength,” said Dr Akshay Yadav, national co-convenor, FORDA.