Mumbai resident calls courier company to check order status, loses Rs 1 lakh

A Vile Parle resident who called up a courier company to check the reason behind the delay in an order ended up losing nearly Rs 1 lakh. This is the latest case of cyber fraudsters editing the numbers of establishments like courier companies online and replacing them with their own. Pretending to be a representative of the courier company, they then ask victims to download an app using which they defraud them.

Santosh Murkute, 55, had sent a small machine to Gujarat on February 8 in connection with some work. When his clients said they didn’t receive the courier, on February 10, he searched for the number of the Air Courier service he had used. He called up on the number he found online.

The person at the other end of the line told Murkute that he will have to download an app to check the status of the courier. He then received a link from another WhatsApp number and he downloaded the app as per the instructions.

The caller then told Murkute to make a transaction of Rs 2 after which they would proceed with his request. He made the transaction and then was told he will soon be updated about the place the parcel has reached. However, in the next two days, there were multiple transactions from his account totalling worth Rs 99,599.

It was only on Sunday that Murkute found out about the money which was debited from his account. When he called back the ‘courier company’s’ number, he found the numbers had been switched off. He realised that he had been cheated following which he approached the Vile Parle police station where officials registered an FIR against unidentified persons.