Mumbai resident loses Rs 65k after trying to book cleaning service online

An elderly Mumbai resident was allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 65,000 by fraudsters posing as employees of a home services company, police said. The victim, Nishit Kadakia, a resident of Santacruz East, was attempting to book a cleaning service offered by Urban Clap, but instead lost money from his bank account, officers added.

According to the police, on January 28, Kadakia searched online for a cleaning service and contacted a number he found. The person who answered the call hung up, but later he received another call from an unknown number. The person on the other end claimed to be with the cleaning company and asked him to register with them online.

The victim then revealed his credit card number to the caller. The accused also asked Kadakia to scan the credit card and he complied. When the accused asked the victim to show his card’s CVV number, Kadakia got suspicious and inquired why it was needed.

The accused then told him that the registration was complete and he would receive a message on his phone number soon. After the accused hung up, Kadakia checked his messages and found that four consecutive transactions had been made from his bank account and an amount of Rs 64,998 was withdrawn, officers said.

On Sunday, the Vakola police registered a first information report (FIR) in this connection under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation) of the Information Technology Act.