Mumbai: RERA to ensure construction quality of projects registered with it

Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) will take on the additional responsibility of ensuring that the construction quality of the projects registered with it, is up to the mark. The RERA has recently issued a circular making it mandatory for the engineers of a project to submit quarterly review of the construction quality.

Although delayed, the authority has also finalised the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with complaints related to the non-registered projects. There will be a separate ‘non-registration’ tab, which will be displayed on the website from where the complaints will be taken up.

A senior official from RERA said many homebuyers had filed complaints with the body against the quality of construction being substandard. Taking a cue from buyers, RERA had planned to have a quality check.

Recently, it uploaded a circular that said it was mandatory for promoters of a construction project to have a 2A certificate, in which quality of construction work as well as material used in the project should be as per the standards of National Building Code of India.

The circular mentioned that a certificate from an engineer, who supervises the work appointed by developer, has to be attached, to ensure the quality of the materials being used on the project. Promotors who register the project after December 1, 2018 have to upload a form 2A, which will declare the status of quality of construction.

As per the circular, two types of quality checks will be required. One is to carry out work in accordance with development permissions and approved plans and other is to check the construction materials such as rods, cement, bricks/blocks, steal and concrete. The circular had clearly mentioned what kind of material should be used.

On the first anniversary of MahaRera on May 1 this year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had suggested that RERA must now focus on ensuring that the quality of construction of new projects was on par with what had been promised by the developer. Housing experts had welcomed the move of checking quality of construction as well as SOP to take action against the non-registered projects.