Mumbai: Republic Media Network gets another notice from police

The NM Joshi Marg police investigating a case against Republic Media Network for allegedly inciting disaffection against Commissioner Parambir Singh and defaming Mumbai Police’s image has sent another notice to the network.

Earlier, Republic TV news channel had issued a statement that a second notice from the police had asked for contact numbers and addresses of every member of the news desk, newsroom software details and login activities, news flow with broadcast rundown details, staff shift timings and roles and responsibilities of every person in the newsroom, among others.

A Mumbai Police press release on Friday said it had interrogated four persons affiliated with the channel.

“During the questioning of Shivani Gupta (senior associate editor), we have learnt that she has read out the contents that she received from the output shift in charge or output desk on the teleprompter software.”

Accordingly, a notice was issued to provide certain details of the output desk and shift-in-charge, said an officer.

When contacted, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nagre Patil said, “We have served them a second notice but did not ask them for as many detail as they are claiming.”

The channel, in a statement, said it would not let the Mumbai Police “coerce” it into giving access to the newsroom.

“We will not give the Mumbai Police access to the Republic newsroom software or passwords, the editorial intricacies or the private details of our employees. We will not share any information that gives the Mumbai Police active or tacit access to our newsroom. This action by the Mumbai Police is an illegality,” it added.

