Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Mumbai reports zero Covid-19 cases for first time since March 16, 2020

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin noted zero Covid-19 cases and associated deaths Tuesday. A total of 3,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

mumbai reports zero covid casesThis month (till January 24), Mumbai reported only 116 cases and one death from Covid-19. (Representational/File)
After almost two years and 10 months, Mumbai did not record any fresh cases of Covid-19 Tuesday. The city achieved this feat for the first time since March 16, 2020.

This development comes at a time when there were anticipations of another outbreak owing to the sudden surge in cases in neighbouring China.

“We have no words to express the happiness and satisfaction after everything that we have gone through in the last few years. Over the last month, we have been recording cases in single digits…” said Dr Mangala Gomare, the executive health officer of the BMC.

This month (till January 24), the city has reported only 116 cases and one death from Covid-19. The municipal corporation, however, remained vigilant and kept conducting genome sequencing as a precautionary measure, said the civic official.

“After witnessing the deadly first and second waves, we kept our guards up… this worked in our favour,” she added.

Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state Covid-19 taskforce, also expressed his contentment but advised to keep an eye out for any possible new variant. “Until we are hit by another new variant, the cases won’t go up. Due to the mass vaccination and acquired immunisation… Omicron won’t spike up the cases,” he said.

Delhi had reported zero Covid-19 cases on January 16.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 22:30 IST
CPWD asks regional offices to address issues raised by VIPs

