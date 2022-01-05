Mumbai reports over 10k fresh Covid cases

Mumbai on Tuesday registered 10,606 new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 10,000 mark for the first time since April 7, 2021, when it had recorded 10,428 cases.

The highest number of cases recorded in the city in a single day was on April 4, 2021, when 11,163 cases were registered.

The 10,606 new infections recorded on Tuesday was 34% higher than that of Monday. Two fatalities were also registered, as per data of the public health department.

The test positivity rate shot up to 21.8%. Of the 49,661 tests conducted, 10,860 were detected with Covid-19, as per the data of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The difference between the data of the BMC and the state government is due to the delay in updating daily cases to the centralised server.

Out of the total detected patients, 9,665 (89%) of the patients are asymptomatic. Also, 834 of them required hospitalisation, of whom 52 are on oxygen support. Of the 30,565 beds available, 4,491 are currently occupied.

A total of 18,466 Covid-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra, with a 51.8% surge from Monday, when 12,160 cases were identified. Before this, the state had surpassed the 18,000 daily cases mark on May 30, when it recorded 18,600 cases. Mumbai was again the major contributor to the state’s total tally on Tuesday, followed by Thane Municipal Corporation with 1,354 cases and Navi Mumbai with 1,116 cases.

“Due to the delay in confirmation of Omicron variants, we are getting delayed in quarantining them. Due to the high transmission rate, close contacts of the patients also get infected,” said an officer from the civic health department. “We are putting curbs on gatherings to stop the fast transmission of the virus. We know that cases will double and are aiming at controlling its growth,” he added.

The infection rate among healthcare workers has also surged. As per data shared by Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), 170 resident doctors contracted Covid-19 in the last two days in Maharashtra.