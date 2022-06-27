Mumbai reports highest daily deaths since February 7 as Covid claims 5 lives in 24 hrs

IN THE last 24 hours, a total of five patients infected with Covid-19 in Mumbai lost their lives. This is the highest single-day deaths reported since February 7, when the city witnessed five deaths out of 356 registered cases.

Of the five deceased, four were above the age of 70 years with comorbidities. According to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a 70-year-old male patient died, who had diabetes mellitus and hypertension. Another two male patients 91 years and 94 years were suffering from a heart ailment. Two other patients, a 43-year-old female and an 88-year-old male had morbidities like hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Five more patients were diagnosed with the new variant of Omicron in Mumbai. According to the latest report from the BJ Medical College Pune, three patients of BA.5 and two of BA.4 have been found in Mumbai. The samples for genome sequencing were collected between June 10 and 20.

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head of critical care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim said that though the symptoms are mild in healthy individuals, it might become a troublesome issue for the elderly and comorbid patients.

“As they may require hospitalisation. The continuous circulation of this virus may also result in a new variant that may be different or even aggressive from the existing ones. Hence being vaccinated, taking boosters and masking is the only prevention, especially for high-risk populations,” he said.

Overall, the city registered 2,771 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day count reported since January. This has pushed up the total Covid-19 tally to 11,07,371.

Meanwhile, the state reported a total of 6,493 Covid cases on Sunday, which also includes the backlog from Saturday.

“On Saturday, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR portal, the daily data of Covid-19 cases cannot be downloaded. Today, those remaining cases have been added to the daily tally. So, the state recorded 6,493 cases on Sunday, higher than the actual,” read the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department.