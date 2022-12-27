scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Mumbai reports five fresh Covid cases

At present, there are 49 active Covid patients in Mumbai and the recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 98.3 per cent.

THE CITY reported five fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. A total of 1,270 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours after which the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Monday said that it will carry out a mock drill on Tuesday in 10 civic hospitals to check Covid-19 preparedness. At present, there are 2,124 beds in Mumbai for isolating patients, followed by 1,613 beds equipped with oxygen facilities and 473 ICU beds.

The civic body stated that the daily testing capacity has been ramped up to 1.35 lakh and 34 hospitals and 49 laboratories have been equipped with logistical facilities.

More from Mumbai

Officials said that the BMC has already requested the state government to replenish stocks of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, and awareness drives are being organised at the ward level to encourage people to come forward and take booster doses.

