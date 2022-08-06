scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Mumbai reports 40 swine flu cases in four days

As of July 31, the city recorded 142 cases which surged to 182 in the past 96 hours, according to the data of the state health department.

Written by Rupsa Chakraborty | Mumbai |
August 6, 2022 1:36:44 am
Dr Mangala Gomare, executive heath officer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain which has cyclical trend. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In the past four days, Mumbai recorded 40 more cases of swine flu, taking the total tally to 182 in the city. With this, the civic-run infectious hospital— Kasturba Gandhi Hospital — has reserved a total of 48 beds for the treatment of swine flu patients.

Swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that started in pigs.

Last month, the city had only two cases of swine flu. Last year in July, only 21 cases were recorded in the city.

As of July 31, the city recorded 142 cases which surged to 182 in the past 96 hours, according to the data of the state health department.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive heath officer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain which has cyclical trend.

“Due to the epidemiological characteristics of the virus, on alternative years, we witness surge in cases. So, it will be unscientific to compare this year’s data with the previous year,” she said.

Dr Anita Mathew, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund said, “In the past two years, swine flu cases had been relatively low compared to this year. This is mainly because Covid cases were more prominent, and due to masking, cases of swine flu were low.”

Last week, the BMC had issued treatment protocols. Depending on the severity of the infection, the patients would be divided into A, B and C. Only the patients under C category, with severe symptoms, would be admitted at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital.

“Currently, we have 10 patients who are undergoing treatment at the hospital. We have reserved 48 beds for swine flu patients. If required, we will increase the beds,” said an official from Kasturba hospital.

Most patients who are requiring admission are elderly with underlying health issues.

In fact, since July 31, a total of 181 patients have contracted swine flu in the state. As of August 4, Maharashtra had 833 swine flu patients.
Of which 27 patients succumbed to the infection. With seven fatalities, Kolhapur recorded most number of deaths related to swine flu.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 01:36:44 am

