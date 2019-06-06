Mumbai: Repair work on 500 roads pending, civic body to take it up after monsoon

With monsoon expected to reach the city later this month, repair work on around 500 roads across the city is expected to be halted until the end of the season.

Advertising

Of 1,378 roads on which repair work started in October 2018, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed repairing and resurfacing 880 by May 31.While the BMC is yet to finish about 500 road repairs, officials claim that a majority of the ongoing repair works has come to a “safe stage”.

“Those road repairs that are not finished will be brought to safe stage. The work on repairing and surfacing of roads are almost finished. Now, we will take up repair of remaining works after monsoon in October,” an official from Road and Traffic Department said.

Among other measures for monsoon preparedness, the BMC officials claim that they have almost completed pre-monsoon works of nullah cleaning. According to the figures available with the civic body, over 90 per cent of nullah cleaning work has been completed.

Advertising

Officials said that the BMC was expected to finish nullah cleaning by May 31. Before monsoon, a total of 5.40 lakh tonne silt was supposed to be removed from nullahs across the city.

“We have removed silt from nullahs, and now only transportation of silt needs to be done at some locations. After the silt dries, it will be moved to some dumping sites over the next few days,” an official from Storm Water Drain (SWD) department said.

As per the data available with the SWD department, the city has over 2900-km drain network comprising minor and major nullahs, arch drains, roadside open drains and closed pipe drains.

The island city has 530-km of drain network, the western suburbs over 1600-km network, and eastern suburbs a total of 857-km network.

Meanwhile, over 50,000 trees have been trimmed across city till May 31. The civic body has also removed dead and dangerous trees and branches in last two months.