Mumbai remains major dengue, malaria hotspot; ‘peak’ yet to arrive, doctors caution

As the monsoon brings its usual wave of mosquito-borne diseases, Mumbai remains a major hotspot, driving the majority of Maharashtra’s all dengue and malaria cases this year. With a rise in dengue, malaria, leptospirosis and H1N1 cases, the health officials have cautioned that the peak season is yet to arrive. Between January 1 and July 14, 2026, even though Maharashtra has registered a decline in mosquito-borne cases, Mumbai recorded 938 dengue and 3,681 malaria cases, accounting for more than a quarter of all dengue and the majority of malaria infections. The financial capital also recorded 28 chikungunya cases this year.

Mumbai remains worst-affected in dengue, malaria cases

Until July 7 this year, Maharashtra recorded a total of 3,115 dengue cases, with Mumbai alone seeing for 30 per cent cases. The city has also continued to report the highest malaria infections in the state. Of the city’s 3,498 malaria cases, 575 were caused by Plasmodium falciparum, the more severe form of the disease, while 187 were imported cases.

How other districts have fared in malaria, dengue, chikungunya cases

Among municipal corporations, Pune Municipal Corporation reported the second-highest number of dengue cases (354), followed by Thane Municipal Corporation (163), Akola (58), Kalyan (55), Panvel (55), Malegaon (50) and Kolhapur (45).

Among districts, Pune registered the highest number of dengue cases at 158, followed by Palghar (139), Dhule (122), Latur (92), Jalgaon (77), Satara (75), Akola (58) and Thane (52).

The second highest cases of malaria were detected in Thane at 227, followed by Panvel (197), Mira-Bhayandar (74) and Kalyan (65). Among districts, Gadchiroli recorded the highest malaria burden with 673 cases, followed by Raigad (147) and Amravati (65).

Palghar district reported the highest number of cases at 173. Palghar is followed by Pune district (96), Dhule (38) and Latur (33). Among municipal corporations, Mumbai and Akola reported 28 cases each.

Less mosquito-borne infections in Maharashtra this year

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Maharashtra has witnessed a decline in all three mosquito-borne diseases as compared to the number of cases the state recorded last year.

Until July 7 this year, the state reported 5,459 malaria cases, down from 7,443 during the same period in 2025. Dengue cases fell from 4,344 to 3,115, while chikungunya cases dropped from 1,512 to 648. Unlike last year, when no dengue deaths were reported by July 7, the state has recorded three dengue-related deaths this year.

Health officials flag caution

Even though there have been fewer cases this year, health officials have cautioned that the peak dengue season is yet to arrive.

“Compared with the same period last year, the number of cases is lower and we are not seeing an outbreak situation at present. However, dengue transmission can escalate suddenly. Intermittent rainfall creates stagnant water, providing ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes. If rains continue periodically rather than continuously, the chances of mosquito breeding increase,” said Dr Sandeep Sangle, Joint Director (Malaria, Filaria and Water-Borne Diseases), Maharashtra Public Health Department.

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“People should ensure that water does not accumulate in small containers, flower pots, coolers and other household items, as these become breeding sites for mosquitoes,” he said.