Why Mumbai has remained dry even as heavy downpour batters Maharashtra

Pune recorded its heaviest April rainfall in 130 years on Thursday as pre-monsoon storms swept across Maharashtra. (File Photo)

Late on Thursday night, amid a forecast of thunderstorms, some suburban pockets of Mumbai received scanty showers. Beyond the city’s limits, however, the weather was far more dramatic.

Heavy rain and hail activity battered areas across Maharashtra in unusually intense bouts of pre-monsoon spells. On Thursday, Pune recorded its wettest April since 1896, while parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha too have been battered by incessant showers over the past 3-4 days.

Why has heavy rain eluded Mumbai?

According to scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and heavy pre-monsoon showers have swept areas that fall along the line of discontinuity, an area where there is a sudden change in wind direction or speed, often leading to unstable weather conditions.