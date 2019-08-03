Mumbai: Relocate proposed animal crematorium from Deonar, corporators tell civic body

CIVIC body’s plans of setting up a crematorium for animals in Deonar hit a roadblock on Friday with BMC corporators opposing the project on the ground that it will increase pollution in Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar.

The corporators claimed that pollution levels in the area, where a biomedical waste treatment plant and dumping ground are located, will worsen if the new project comes up.

Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh raised the issue in the BMC standing committee meeting, demanding that the civic body should relocate the proposed crematorium from Deonar.

“People in Shivaji Nagar and Mankhurd are already worst affected by pollution and now the administration wants another project to come up there… The civic body is doing injustice to the people…,” he said.

The BMC is set to construct two crematoriums for animals at Deonar and Malad at a cost of Rs 17 crore. On July 22, a proposal in this connection was passed by the standing committee. While a 2,000 sq ft crematorium will be constructed in Deonar, a 500 sq ft crematorium will come up in Malad. Both will run on PNG.

Congress corporator Vitthal Lokare from Shivaji Nagar also demanded that the crematorium be relocated.

“It seems Govandi and Mankhurd are the spots where all sorts of hazardous experiments are taken up. The crematorium will have a huge capacity and produce toxic gases. The residents are already facing health problems like asthma and TB due to the pollution and this will add to their woes,” said Lokare.

Following this, Standing Committee Chairman Yashvant Jadhav asked the administration to look for alternatives and consider the concerns raised by corporators. However, defending the move, the civic administration claimed the crematorium will be eco-friendly and it will be ensured that it does not pollute the area.

Meanwhile, the BMC introduced a proposal for sterilisation of cats on Friday. It is set to spend Rs 3.12 crore on the proposal and has finalised seven organisations, which will execute the project.