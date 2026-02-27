Mumbai registers only 39 corruption cases in a Year: Is Corruption Really So Low in India’s financial capital?

The data also shows a structural decline in trap cases since the pandemic.

Mumbai, India’s financial capital and home to the state’s most expensive real estate and largest civic budgets, reported the lowest number of anti corruption trap cases in Maharashtra last year. Senior Anti Corruption Bureau officials say Mumbai’s consistently low number of trap cases does not reflect lower corruption but points instead to significant under reporting in the city.

According to data from the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau, 669 trap cases were registered across the state in 2025, leading to 989 arrests. Of these, Mumbai accounted for just 39 cases and 63 accused, roughly 6 percent of the state’s total cases.

In contrast, Nashik topped the list with 138 trap cases and 210 arrests, followed by Pune with 121 cases and 176 arrests. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded 109 cases with 160 accused, while Thane reported 82 cases and 124 arrests. Even smaller regions such as Amravati and Nanded reported more traps than Mumbai.