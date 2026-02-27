Mumbai registers only 39 corruption cases in a Year: Is Corruption Really So Low in India’s financial capital?

Mumbai, India’s financial capital and home to the state’s most expensive real estate and largest civic budgets, reported the lowest number of anti corruption trap cases in Maharashtra last year. Senior Anti Corruption Bureau officials say Mumbai’s consistently low number of trap cases does not reflect lower corruption but points instead to significant under reporting in the city.
According to data from the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau, 669 trap cases were registered across the state in 2025, leading to 989 arrests. Of these, Mumbai accounted for just 39 cases and 63 accused, roughly 6 percent of the state’s total cases.
In contrast, Nashik topped the list with 138 trap cases and 210 arrests, followed by Pune with 121 cases and 176 arrests. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded 109 cases with 160 accused, while Thane reported 82 cases and 124 arrests. Even smaller regions such as Amravati and Nanded reported more traps than Mumbai.
The data also shows a structural decline in trap cases since the pandemic. Before Covid, the ACB registered 891 trap cases in 2018 and 866 in 2019. The number fell sharply to 630 in 2020. Since then, it has largely remained in the 600 to 700 range, with 669 cases recorded in 2025.
Disproportionate assets cases and other corruption categories have also fluctuated, but remain relatively low compared to pre pandemic figures.
Officials attribute the decline partly to digitisation of government services and improved surveillance systems. However, several serving and retired officers say the numbers do not necessarily reflect lower corruption.
A senior IPS officer said the data does not represent the actual corruption situation in Mumbai. “It does not mean there is less corruption in the richest city of the country. People here prefer to pay and move on. Time is money,” the officer said.
Retired ACB officials pointed to procedural barriers that discourage complainants. Laying a trap requires verification of the complaint, coordination with government panch witnesses and strict documentation. In large agencies such as MHADA, MMRDA and even sections of the BMC, entry protocols and visitor logs make covert operations more difficult.
“There are practical hurdles. The ACB office is not easily accessible. Travel costs, legal procedures and time taken can exceed the bribe amount itself. Many people simply do not pursue complaints,” said a retired deputy superintendent of police.
In contrast, officials said, complainants in tier two cities and rural areas may be more willing to resist bribe demands and approach the ACB.
In 2025, Mumbai’s 39 cases were less than half of Thane’s 82 and nearly one third of Pune’s 121. Nashik reported more than three times Mumbai’s cases.
Even in terms of accused arrested, Mumbai’s 63 arrests were significantly lower than Nashik’s 210 and Pune’s 176.
The revenue department saw the highest statewide trap operations in 2025 with 186 cases, followed by the Maharashtra police with 120.
