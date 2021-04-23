scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Regional Passport Office suspends operations till April 30

The decision was taken following the emergency restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government from Thursday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 23, 2021 1:58:06 am
passport office, Mumbai, mumbai passport seva kendra, passport news, indian passport, mumbai news, indian expressApplicants who have scheduled their appointments at any PSK or POPSK would have to reschedule their appointments online.

The Regional Passport Office in Mumbai has decided to suspend operations at all Passport Office Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) from Friday till April 30. The decision was taken following the emergency restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government from Thursday.

