Mumbai: Regional Passport Office suspends operations till April 30

By: Express News Service | Mumbai
April 23, 2021 1:58:06 am
The Regional Passport Office in Mumbai has decided to suspend operations at all Passport Office Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) from Friday till April 30. The decision was taken following the emergency restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government from Thursday.
Applicants who have scheduled their appointments at any PSK or POPSK would have to reschedule their appointments online.
