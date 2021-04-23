Mumbai: Regional Passport Office suspends operations till April 30

Applicants who have scheduled their appointments at any PSK or POPSK would have to reschedule their appointments online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.



The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.



© The Indian Express (P) Ltd