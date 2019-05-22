Mumbai: Refused money, man beats father to death in fit of rage, arrested

Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly beating his 70-year-old father to death in a fit of rage after the senior citizen refused to give him money.

According to police, the accused was identified as Aravind Harke, who was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday. “Aravind lived with his father Subhashchandra Harke in Ram Nagar area. On Monday, he demanded money from him and was refused,” an officer linked to the case said.

Police said Aravind did not have a job and was living off his father’s savings, which led to numerous disputes between them. “The father didn’t approve of his son’s behaviour and habits and kept asking him to start working,” the officer said.

Police said when Subhashchandra refused to give him money, Aravind got into a fight with him and beat him to death. “The neighbours informed us but by the time we reached the spot and rushed the old man to the hospital, he was declared dead,” the officer said.

“We arrested Aravind who told us that he killed his father in a fit of rage after the old man refused to give him a few hundred,” a senior officer said, adding, “he is in our custody and we are investigating further.”