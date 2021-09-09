Mumbai: Redevelopment of Motilal Nagar cleared by cabinet

The redevelopment of Motilal Nagar, a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority-owned colony, which was pending for many years was cleared by the state cabinet on Wednesday along with special concessions.

Motilal Nagar 1, 2 and 3 is spread over 50 hectares and includes 3700 structures and 1600 slums. Since most of Motilal Nagar is made of ground plus one or ground floor structures, the density of galas was just 106. For the redevelopment scheme, a density of 450 galas or structures per hectare (as per DCPR of 2034) was needed.

After redevelopment, nearly 33000 flats will be available. Each residential structure will have 1600 sq foot flats and each non-residential structure will have 976 sq foot flats.

The project will have FSI of 4. MHADA is finetuning the bidding parameters.

As per the plan, the contractor will give maximum houses to MHADA after providing free tenements to the 5,700 currently residing in homes, encroachments and commercial establishments and after using the remaining FSI for sale at market prices.

A senior government officer said that the Motilal Nagar model is being implemented for the first time, and the contractor who gets the bid will also have to develop playgrounds, markets, and dispensaries as proposed under the DP.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said this was a major breakthrough to redevelop the largest MHADA layout of Mumbai. MHADA owns 57 colonies in Mumbai.