Mumbai: Red sanders worth over Rs 15 crore seized from container at Nhava Sheva port

The Customs officials at Nhava Sheva port Friday seized a consignment of red sanders weighing 15,020 kg worth Rs 15.02 crore in the international market, said officials. The consignment was headed towards the UAE.

Red sanders or red sandalwood is known for its therapeutic properties and is in high demand for its cosmetic and medicinal properties. It is also used to make furniture and demand a high value in the international market.

An official said that on the basis of specific intelligence, the container meant for export was intercepted by the Customs at Nhava Sheva inside Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust. “The container was destined for the UAE with 90 ml empty glass bottles as the declared goods,” the official said.

The container was examined and found to be stuffed with red sanders. Preliminary investigation revealed that the credentials of a genuine exporting company were misused, an official said, adding further investigation in on.