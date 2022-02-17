Mumbai records zero Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day

February 17, 2022 2:24:49 am
Amid the flattening of the pandemic curve, for the second consecutive day, Mumbai recorded zero Covid-19 deaths. Out of the 30,371 tests conducted, 255 were detected with Covid-19 on Wednesday. The test positivity rate—the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted —stood at 0.83 per cent.
A total of 232 patients were asymptomatic. Only 23 patients require hospitalisation. As on Wednesday, 97% of the beds were vacant in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the state recorded 2,748 new cases with 41 deaths. Presently, only 1,169 patients are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.
