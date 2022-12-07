scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Mumbai records ‘Very Poor’ air quality for third consecutive day

Several neighbourhoods in Mumbai have registered AQI readings worse than that of Delhi.

Poor air quality at BKC in Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das)
The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of Mumbai is now almost at par with that of Delhi’s. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) dashboard Wednesday recorded the city’s AQI to be 306 while that of Delhi’s was 309, both of which are in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

Mumbai recorded ‘Very Poor’ AQI reading for the third consecutive day Wednesday. Weather experts have blamed this development on the ongoing infrastructure work in the city.

“There is a stagnant weather condition in Mumbai, so the wind speed is slow. This is amplified by the ongoing construction works for the Mumbai Metro Rail and Coastal Road which is… leading to the emission of dust particulate matter into the air. Due to slow airspeed, the particulate matter is staying suspended for longer hours, thus affecting the air quality,” said Gufran Beig, scientist and programme director of SAFAR.

“It is only after the wind speed increases, the particulate matter will disperse, till then Mumbai will continue to experience worse AQI that will also lead to smog and mist, thus affecting visibility,” he added.

Meanwhile, several neighbourhoods in Mumbai have registered AQI readings worse than that of Delhi.

Mazagaon has an AQI of 381, followed by Malad (323) and Colaba and BKC (both 309), and Andheri (303). Bhandup has an AQI of 280 followed by Chembur (266). Worli showed an AQI of 190 and Borivali recorded 173.

According to SAFAR’s AQI monitoring chart, an AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘Good’, between 51-100 is termed ‘Satisfactory’, 101-200 is termed ‘Moderate’, 201-300 is categorised as ‘Poor’, 301-400 is termed ‘Very Poor’ and an AQI beyond 400 is labelled as ‘Severe’.

