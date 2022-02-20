Mumbai records single Covid death, 201 new cases

Mumbai recorded one death due to Covid-19 for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The state capital recorded a single death due to the infection on Friday after seeing zero Covid-19 deaths for three days in a row. The city saw 201 new cases on Saturday.

Out of the 36,833 tests conducted, 201 were detected with Covid-19. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.54 per cent. On Friday, 37,700 tests were carried out in the state capital.

Administrative wards in the city have also started reporting zero cases. G Northward that includes Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim, and B ward (Dongri) recorded zero cases on Friday. B ward (Dongri) has been recording zero cases for the last three days now.

On Saturday, four patients required oxygen beds out of 26 hospitalisations even as active cases in the state capital dropped to 1,632.

The daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have dropped to 1,635. However, the number of deaths recorded spiked to 29.

At present, there are 18,368 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

On Friday, the state had recorded 2,068 new cases with 15 deaths. Presently, only 1,081 patients are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

