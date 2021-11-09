Mumbai records season’s lowest temperature

A three-degree drop in minimum temperature was recorded in Mumbai in the last 24 hours. From 23.4 degree Celsius on Monday, the minimum temperature in the city dropped to 20.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday, making it the lowest recorded temperature this season, the IMD said.

Tuesday’s minimum temperature was also two degree Celsius below normal. While the Colaba observatory (south Mumbai) recorded a minimum temperature of 23.5 degree Celsius, which is 0.3 degree Celsius below normal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that winds prevailing at the lower level over the region contributed to the drop in night temperature.

As per the seven-day forecast issued by the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 21 degree Celsius in the city.

The lowest minimum temperature in November last year was recorded on November 10 (19.2 degree Celsius).

Till now, the lowest minimum temperature in November has been 13.3 degree Celsius, which was recorded on November 19, 1950. A minimum temperature of 14.6 degree Celsius was registered in Mumbai in November 2012.