Mumbai records season’s highest 24-hour rain

Several areas were waterlogged on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Several areas were waterlogged on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The incessant downpour since Sunday resulted in the Colaba observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 170.6 mm of rainfall — the highest for the season — in one day (Sunday 8.30 am to Monday 8.30 am). This is also the highest one day rainfall the island city has received in the last three years. With Sunday’s rainfall, the Colaba observatory has received 1190.1 mm of rain since June 1.

While the Santacruz observatory received 122 mm of rainfall in these 24 hours, the automatic weather stations (AWS) of the BMC recorded maximum rainfall at Mulund East and Goregaon at 186.8 mm and 186 mm, respectively. Kandivali West received 178.4 mm of rainfall.

With the rain continuing through most of Monday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 90.3 mm rain till 11.30 pm and Colaba received 104.8 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm.

The AWS recorded maximum rainfall for 13 hours (till 9.15 pm) at Borivali East (111 mm) followed by Dadar (105.4 mm). At 235 mm, Vasai recorded the maximum rainfall for 24 hours in the state till 8.30 am on Monday. It was followed by Palghar and Murud observatories, both recording 220 mm for the same duration.

Thane received over 78.48 mm of rainfall throughout Monday. “The total rain received has been around 1891.61 mm till Monday. This is more than last year,” said a senior official. In Navi Mumbai, the average rainfall on Monday was around 61.07 mm.

In Bhiwandi, 26 families were asked to leave their houses after the rocks on the hillock they were living on started coming loose. “We have relocated the families to a civic school premises. This is just a precautionary measure,” an officer from Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation said.

The intensity of the heavy showers that has been lashing Mumbai for the last two days, is likely to decrease from Tuesday. However, the weather department has predicted that the city is likely to continue to receive heavy to very heavy rain in isolated parts on Tuesday and at few places till Thursday.

The IMD, meanwhile, has issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall for the adjoining areas of Palghar and Thane until Thursday. Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday. The department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until Tuesday afternoon.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App