Mumbai records 24.7 mm rain, second highest in Nov in a decade

At 8.30 am Monday, Mumbai recorded its second-highest 24-hour rain in November in a decade with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recording 24.7 mm of rain.

The highest 24-hour rain recorded was in 2019 at 46.3 mm. The weather department has forecast light rain and thunder until Tuesday, after which dry weather conditions are expected to prevail till Friday, November 26.

In the past decade, rain was recorded in November only thrice in 2014, 2015 and 2019. The all-time highest rain recorded for November was in 1972 of 62.8 mm on November 2.

The IMD Colaba observatory recorded 2.6 mm of rain. The total rain recorded by the city from October 1 to November 22 by the IMD Colaba observatory has been 68.8 mm while the IMD Santa Cruz observatory recorded 41.3 mm of rain.

Most of the rain fell on Sunday evening accompanied by lightning and thunder. An IMD official said the rains were associated with a well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian sea and a trough extending to the Maharashtra coast.

“Generally, south-easterly winds are prevailing over the region,” said IMD.

With the rain, the maximum temperature dropped below normal for the first time this month. The maximum temperature was 31.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, two degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dropped by three degrees in the past 24 hours in the city—from the second hottest November morning in the last decade on Sunday, and a night temperature of 27 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Monday.

However, due to high relative humidity, the discomfort index and heat index remained high through the day on Monday.

As per the seven days forecast, the maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to be around 33-34 degrees Celsius and between 23-25 degrees Celsius, respectively.