Mumbai records poor air quality, similar forecast for today

Pollution levels in Mumbai witnessed a spike on Thursday. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded at 252, which falls in the poor category.

After nearly a month of moderate pollution, the city witnessed poor air on Wednesday with AQI levels recorded at 201, calculated from an average of 10 locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). SAFAR has forecast an AQI of 235 (poor) for Friday.

SAFAR categorises AQI levels from 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and above 401 as severe.

The worst air quality this year was recorded at 272 on March 18. During the lockdown period, the AQI was under 50.

Researchers said Mumbai’s air quality was likely to remain poor for the next few days due to change in wind pattern. The wind pattern over Mumbai region is presently northerly to north-easterly with winds coming from the land bringing more dust over the city. Location-wise data by the SAFAR showed Mazgaon as the most polluted with AQI of 314 (very poor), followed by Colaba and Chembur at 303 (very poor) and Andheri 293 (poor), respectively.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the city continued to be above average on Thursday. The maximum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory was 34.8 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature at Santacruz observatory was recorder at 20.8 degrees Celsius while at Colaba, it was 22 degrees Celsius.

