Mumbai records over 400 Covid-19 cases for third day in row

Mumbai, for the third consecutive day, recorded over 400 Covid-19 cases on Friday. Despite a slight drop from Thursday’s count (440), the city’s figure stood at 423 on Friday.

The daily positivity rate has continued to rise from 0.98 per cent on September 1 to 1.18 per cent on September 2, and 1.29 per cent on Friday. Mumbai’s cumulative case count now stands at 7,45,434.

Following the rise, the BMC has said that they will be monitoring the situation for a week and currently, no new restrictions will be announced for the city.

Covid-related fatalities, however, have remained below 5 since August 27. On Friday, 3 deaths due to Covid 19 were registered. Active cases, on the other hand, has risen from 2,736 on August 26 to 3,418 on September 3. The number of people under home quarantine increased from 43,192 to 54,023 during the same period.

With a rise in the number of cases, the city also saw an increase in the number of buildings and floors being sealed off —from 22 on August 22 to 43 on September 3. 10 new buildings were sealed between September 1 and 3. As per norms, if a building reports five or more cases, it is sealed, restricting the movement of outsiders, including maids and food delivery agents among others.

There are currently no containment zones in the city. A slum or chawl is declared a containment zone when five or more cases are reported there.