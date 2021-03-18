Mumbai records over 2000 new daily cases after five months

The eight deaths due to Covid-19 reported on the day took the city's death toll to 11,551.

MUMBAI BREACHED the 2,000-mark on Wednesday with 2,377 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths. The last time Mumbai crossed 2,000 cases was five months ago on October 15, but fatalities due to the infection are now six times fewer than what it was in October.

Mumbai’s active caseload touched 15,410. Out of total active cases, 62 per cent are asymptomatic and 426 (3 per cent) are critical. Civic officials said even though cases were rising, the city had enough hospital beds. There were about 40 per cent beds available with 654 ICU beds and 377 ventilators vacant, they added.

The eight deaths due to Covid-19 reported on the day took the city’s death toll to 11,551. In the last 17 days, the city has recorded 23,202 new cases, up from the entire February with 16,614 cases and January when 14,908 cases were reported. Mumbai is testing over 20,000 people a day, up from 13,000 to 18,000 tests until a month ago.

Andheri West (K-West), Govandi, Mankhurd (M-West), Mulund (T ward) and Santacruz West (H-West) have recorded maximum cases in the last one week — reporting 70 to 170 cases per day. In contrast, areas like Byculla, Marine Lines, Chira Bazar in B and C wards are reporting fewer than 20 cases a day. Maximum number of active cases (beyond 1,000) are in Borivali West and Andheri West.

The entire western suburb has maximum number of sealed buildings. While the infection is largely limited to residential societies, amongst slums Dharavi is noticing a steady rise. The slum on Wednesday reported 113 active cases, up from 72 active cases a fortnight ago.

Dr Rahul Pandit, intensivist at Fortis hospital, said while their ICUs were running full, patients requiring normal beds did not have to wait beyond a few hours. “We are able to admit all those who approach us, only critical patients needing ICU may have to be referred since they cannot be made to wait,” he said.