Mumbai records one Covid-related death, lowest in pandemic

THE CITY recorded only one death related to Covid-19 on Sunday, the lowest count since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

According to the data, since August 1, daily Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai have consistently been below 10.

On Sunday, the city recorded 294 cases, taking the total figure to 7,41,164 lakh, and the total deaths to 15,947.

The BMC on Sunday conducted 32,616 tests and the positivity rate slightly increased from 0.70% to 0.90% in the past week.

Officials from the BMC said that following the easing of Covid restrictions, they are testing the maximum number of people. The civic body had tested a maximum of 56,566 people in a single day last week.

“We are keeping a close watch on cases. Since the guidelines are relaxed, there are chances of a rise in cases. Maximum tests are being conducted,” added an official.

On March 17 last year, a-63-year-Covid man succumbed to Covid-19. This was the first Covid death in city.

The resident of Tilak Nagar had tested positive on March 13.