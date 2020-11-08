Mumbai records lowest minimum temperature so far this season

The weather bureau said that as per the 48-hour forecast, the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 19 and 21 degrees over the next week, due to the current wind pattern. (Representational)

The minimum temperature on Saturday dropped below 20 degree Celsius in Mumbai — the lowest so far this season. The Santacruz weather observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees, which is two degrees below normal.

Location-wise minimum temperatures, as recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather stations, showed that Kandivali was the coolest at 18.9 degree Celsius, followed by Malad at 19.6 degrees. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Panvel was the coolest, at 14.8 degrees. Navi Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees.

The weather bureau said that as per the 48-hour forecast, the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 19 and 21 degrees over the next week, due to the current wind pattern.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.