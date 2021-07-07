Mumbai records light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday

In 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, IMDs Santacruz observatory recorded the 17.9 mm rain (File photo)

After a break, rains in Mumbai slightly picked between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in Mumbai city and suburbs in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday.

As per the 48 hours forecast, Mumbai will see light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places. An intense 20-30 mm rain is expected in an hour.

In 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, IMDs Santacruz observatory recorded the 17.9 mm rain, taking the monthly tally to 7.8 mm rain as against the average tally of 200 mm. In comparison, last year in July, Mumbai was reeling under heavy rainfall.

The minimum temperature continued to remain above normal at 26.6 degrees Celsius and high relative humidity at 74 per cent on Wednesday.

As per the nowcast warning issued at 10 am, moderate to intense spell of rain is very likely at Thane. Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg in the next three hours, said IMD.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall activity is likely to be revived this week. As per the district forecast and warning, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places till Thursday.

Heavy rain at isolated places is forecast for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad on Saturday. While Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is forecast for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Saturday.