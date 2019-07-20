Mumbai records hottest ever July since 1960, light showers over weekend: IMD

After a rainy start to the month, a steady decline in rainfall over the past week has seen temperatures soar in Mumbai. The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius — six degrees above normal — breaking the previous record of July 22, 1960, of 34.8 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall remained low with the IMD’s Colaba and Santacruz stations recording 0.2 mm and ‘traces’ of rain, respectively between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Friday.

Currently standing at 981.5 mm for Colaba and 1440 mm for Santacruz, the total seasonal rainfall recorded so far, too, is lower than last year.

On July 19, 2018, the seasonal total stood at 1480.9mm and 1878.5mm for Colaba and Santacruz stations, respectively.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies with possibility of light showers over the next 48 hours.

Private weather agency Skymet, however, has predicted rainfall to pick up from July 23.

A statement on its website said, “By July 23, Mumbai rains will return and continue to drench the city till July 26. During this period, the entire region of Konkan and Goa may receive moderate to heavy spell of rain.”