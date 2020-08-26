Mumbai records highest rainfall for August in a decade

In the 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am Tuesday, IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 13.4mm which falls in the “light” rain category. The Colaba observatory recorded 1.8 mm rain during the period. (Representational)

Mumbai has received 1,044.8 mm rain between August 1 and 25, breaking a decade-long record of maximum August rainfall at 1,036.5 mm in 2010. The all-time highest August rain — at 1,254 mm — was recorded in 1958.

After sporadic showers over the last week and a dry Tuesday, the city will receive light rain this week, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) district weather forecast said. The IMD has downgraded all weather warnings for the week for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar with the possibility of light to moderate rain till the month end.

In the 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am Tuesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 13.4mm which falls in the “light” rain category. The Colaba observatory recorded 1.8 mm rain during the period.

Maharashtra has so far received about 17 per cent more rainfall than its average since June, the weather bureau said. The state received 914.3 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 25, as against the average of 778.6 mm for the same period.

After deficient rainfall in June, Mumbai has recorded excess rainfall in July and August till date. As of August 25, Mumbai has recorded 64 per cent more rainfall than the average rain recorded from June 1. Mumbai received 2942.4 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 25, against the 1,794.1 mm average for the same period.

The only rain-deficit districts in the state, up to August 25, were Akola (- 26 per cent), Yavatmal (-24 percent) and Amravati (-20 per cent).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.