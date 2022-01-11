Mumbai records coldest morning of the season at 13.2 degrees Celsius

MUMBAI RECORDED its coldest morning of the season on Monday at 13.2 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below normal. The night temperature dropped by nearly five degrees in 24 hours as on the previous day the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature also recorded a drop in the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded maximum temperature at 25.1 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal.

Monday’s maximum temperature was also the lowest day temperature in January in the last decade. The mean maximum temperature for January is 31.1 degrees C, while the mean minimum temperature is 17.3 degrees C.

Until Monday, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the city was 17.9 degrees Celsius on December 23. The cold conditions are likely to continue in the city for the next 24 hours, with a rise thereafter, said the Met department.

According to the 48 hours forecast issued by IMD in Mumbai at 2 pm on Monday, the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 12 and 13 degrees Celsius, whereas the day temperature will remain between 26 and 27 degrees C.

According to the seven-day forecast by IMD, the minimum and temperatures are likely to rise from Wednesday.

The lowest minimum temperature last year was 14.8 degrees Celsius and in the year before that 11.4 degrees Celsius. The all-time lowest minimum temperature was recorded on January 22, 1962, at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality remained in the poor category on Monday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded on Thursday was 228 (poor). Officials cautioned that pollution levels will be on the higher side as the temperatures fall.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as poor by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Weather (SAFAR).

In the city, Mazgaon was the most polluted area with AQI at 326, followed by AQI of Colaba at 314.